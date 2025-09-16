HFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $GMAR

HFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.8% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 44.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

NYSEARCA:GMAR opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $428 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

