Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and traded as high as $82.00. Truxton shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.
Truxton Stock Up 0.3%
The stock has a market cap of $236.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.
Truxton Announces Dividend
Truxton Company Profile
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
