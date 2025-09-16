Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and traded as high as $82.00. Truxton shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

Truxton Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $236.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Truxton Announces Dividend

Truxton Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

(Get Free Report)

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.