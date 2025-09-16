Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for 2.0% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

