Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,130 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 249,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

