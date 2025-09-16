Analyzing Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Elevance Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Elevance Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elevance Health and Progyny”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevance Health $177.01 billion 0.39 $5.98 billion $23.50 13.06 Progyny $1.24 billion 1.53 $54.34 million $0.59 37.51

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Elevance Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elevance Health has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elevance Health and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevance Health 0 6 12 0 2.67 Progyny 0 4 6 1 2.73

Elevance Health currently has a consensus target price of $411.06, indicating a potential upside of 33.95%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Elevance Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Elevance Health and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevance Health 2.83% 17.59% 6.36% Progyny 4.28% 10.69% 7.12%

Summary

Progyny beats Elevance Health on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

