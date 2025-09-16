RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,138.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after buying an additional 4,486,488 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,964,000 after buying an additional 3,423,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,739,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,622,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after buying an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,662 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,274 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

