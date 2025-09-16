Hickory Point Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hickory Point Bank & Trust reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $252.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

