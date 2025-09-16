iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,400 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

TCHI opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

