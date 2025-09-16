iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.97 and last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 103770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.07.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

