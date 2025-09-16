Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in August

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,872,100 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 5,776,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,721.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,721.0 days.
Shares of BKFCF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.92.
