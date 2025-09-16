Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in August

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,872,100 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 5,776,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,721.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,721.0 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of BKFCF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.92.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

