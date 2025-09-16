Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTX shares. Cowen started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVTX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVTX opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.