iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.
ITOS stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.63.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.39). As a group, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
