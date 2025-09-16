ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

ENGIE Stock Performance

ENGIE Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. ENGIE has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

