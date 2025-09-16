iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.92 and last traded at C$43.91, with a volume of 1779533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.67.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.62.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.
