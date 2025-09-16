SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.19 and last traded at $303.17, with a volume of 30784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.75.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.06 and a 200-day moving average of $237.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.