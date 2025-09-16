Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 198,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Mastercard by 932.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 277,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $583.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.