Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 1.8%

CALF opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.