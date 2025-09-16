Ehrlich Financial Group Buys 438 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

