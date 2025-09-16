Ehrlich Financial Group Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

