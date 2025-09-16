Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 135 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 215.6% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,800 shares of company stock worth $85,353,674 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $326.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.97. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.