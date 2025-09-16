Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases Shares of 7,215 Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,652,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

