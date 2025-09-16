Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VO opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.