Strategic Advocates LLC Buys 264 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 485.1% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 16.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $347.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.