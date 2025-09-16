Ehrlich Financial Group Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

