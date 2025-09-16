Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for 0.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.