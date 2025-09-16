Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $463,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $591.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.27.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.