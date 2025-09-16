Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys 4,922 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,668,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 3.3%

SPYI opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

