Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,376.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,839 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 4.8% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $52,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1%

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

