GEM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,462 Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 58,474 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DCOR stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.