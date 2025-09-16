What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for LiveOne FY2028 Earnings?

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for LiveOne in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.40.

LiveOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.78.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LiveOne by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

