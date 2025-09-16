iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 958,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $464.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

