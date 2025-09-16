Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 769 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

