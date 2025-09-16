Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 17,504 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

