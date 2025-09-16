WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,460.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 689,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,794,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 483,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

