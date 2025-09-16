Personal Group (LON:PGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

PGH stock opened at GBX 363.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.55. Personal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162 and a twelve month high of GBX 404. The company has a market capitalization of £113.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,808.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Personal Group from GBX 316 to GBX 368 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.50.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

