iShares Gold Trust $IAU is WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

