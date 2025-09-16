Strategic Advocates LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $123,147,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.