SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Stock Position Decreased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

