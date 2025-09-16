Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Decreased by Ehrlich Financial Group

Ehrlich Financial Group cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,054.76. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%

AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

