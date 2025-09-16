Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

