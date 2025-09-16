Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Financial Contrast

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Realty Trust and Net Lease Office Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 1 5 15 2 2.78 Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $190.74, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.78%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $5.77 billion 10.36 $615.19 million $3.81 45.98 Net Lease Office Properties $142.25 million 3.02 -$91.47 million ($10.62) -2.73

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Net Lease Office Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Net Lease Office Properties. Net Lease Office Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Lease Office Properties has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Net Lease Office Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 23.98% 6.46% 3.00% Net Lease Office Properties -133.62% -27.30% -19.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Net Lease Office Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Net Lease Office Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

