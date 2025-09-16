Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,674 shares of company stock worth $197,549,274 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $764.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $662.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.