Critical Analysis: Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) vs. Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rio Tinto and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 0 4 3 2 2.78 Perpetua Resources 0 0 5 1 3.17

Profitability

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Rio Tinto.

This table compares Rio Tinto and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -11.07% -10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto and Perpetua Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $53.66 billion 1.49 $11.55 billion $6.45 9.87 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$14.48 million ($0.31) -58.10

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rio Tinto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting. The Copper segment engages in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products and exploration activities. The Minerals segment is involved in mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock, and iron concentrate and pellets; diamond mining, sorting, and marketing; and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines; and refineries, smelters, processing plants and power, and shipping facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.