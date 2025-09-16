AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.3%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,223.32 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,998.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,783.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,281.76.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

