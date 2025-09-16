Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

