GEM Asset Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,411,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,276,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,818,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,742,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

