Bowman & Co S.C. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

