Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” Rating by Barclays

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Shares of HLN opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Haleon has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Haleon by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.