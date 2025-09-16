Contrasting Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Advanced Medical Isotope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance 2 2 1 0 1.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advanced Medical Isotope and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Medical Isotope -6,401.92% N/A -139.36% Horizon Technology Finance -48.76% 14.02% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Horizon Technology Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,401.52 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $99.92 million 2.91 -$5.63 million ($1.15) -5.94

Advanced Medical Isotope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Technology Finance.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

