Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $205,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

